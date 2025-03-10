Anushka Sharma hugging Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy win elates netizens | Watch After Team India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, several videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now going viral. The star couple was seen celebrating the happy moment together on the field.

The final match of the Champions Trophy was played between India and New Zealand on Sunday night. team. Men in Blue defeated the Black Caps by four wickets and lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning run while KL Rahul was already on the other end, celebrating Team India's win. As soon as the winning runs were scored, the entire dugout was seen celebrating another ICC win after ten months. Several videos from the final match are going viral and the one being reshared most is of the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Anushka's reaction when Virat Kohli was out

At the start of the match, she was seen cheering for Team India by clapping. When Virat came on the field, Anushka had a lot of expectations from him, but the opposite happened. When Virat Kohli came on the field, he got out after scoring just one run off three balls. As soon as the umpire declared him out, Anushka was captured expressing her disappointment. She was seen closing her eyes and keeping a finger on her lips. The expression on her face went viral in a jiffy.

Both celebrated the win at the end

Despite this, when India's winning moment came, Anushka Sharma looked excited. She was seen celebrating India's victory with her husband, Virat Kohli. As soon as Ravindra Jadeja finished the game, Virat ran towards his wife and hugged her warmly. Before this moment, Anushka had greeted Virat Kohli with a big smile. This moment was quite cute and now its video glimpses have started going viral.

The actress combed Virat's hair

Apart from this, both were seen being romantic in the field and celebrating the victory together. Virat Kohli was seen expressing his excitement about victory in front of his wife. During this, Anushka was also seen hugging him repeatedly, combing his hair and laughing with him. Such moments have been seen between the two on many occasions before. Anushka has been seen cheering up Virat in this way before.

