Richa Chadha in lead role in Subhash Kapoor's next Madam Chief Minister

Richa Chadha is playing CM in Shubash Kapoor's next

As per reports, Shubhash Kapoor is prepping for his ambitious project Mogul, which is a biopic on T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The movie will star Aamir Khan, who is co-producing it along with Bhushan Kumar. Now, as per Mumbai Mirror report, while Aamir is busy with Laal Singh Chadha, Subhash has quietly shot a political drama starring Richa Chadha.

Titled Madam Chief Minister, the film was wrapped up in a start-to-finish 40-day schedule in Lucknow last November-December. For the unversed, Subhash's last directorial was also filmed in Lucknow.

Subhas Kapoor revealed that he discussed the idea with producer Bhushan Kumar while working on Mogul. He instantly liked the idea and agreed to come onboard. “During one of the discussions on Gulshan ji’s biopic, I brought up this subject with Bhushan ji who agreed to support the film,'' said the director.

Talking about Madam Chief Minister, T-Series honcho said, ''Subhash has incorporated many incidents and anecdotes he had seen and experienced as a political journalist into the narrative''.

Madam Chief Minister also featuring Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla is slated for July 17 release. The film has been bankrolled by Naren Kumar, Dimple Kharbanda and Bhushan Kumar.