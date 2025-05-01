Retro X Movie Review: Netizens give mixed reactions to Suriya, Pooja Hegde starrer | Read posts Retro is a gangster drama in which Pooja Hegde and Suriya are seen in the lead roles. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Jyotika and Suriya.

After Kanguva, National Award-winning actor Suriya is back on the big screens with Retro. The film that also features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran has been released in cinemas on May 1. While reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the country, netizens are taking to their X profiles to share the first review of the film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Let's see what X users have to say about Retro.

Retro X reactions

So far, Retro has been getting mixed reactions from the audiences. While some claim it is a perfect comeback of Suriya, others feel director Karthik Subbaraj has disappointed them this time. 'Retro is a real slow second half could’ve trimmed so many scenes, the plot was really good but the screenplay is bad imo. A decent watch, I’d say,' a user wrote on X. While another tweet read, 'Superb performances from both Surya & Pooja. They are the backbone of this film. Really liked the first half a lot. Decent BG score by SaNa.'

Check out some other reactions here:

About the film

The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Jyotika and Suriya. Santhosh Narayanan has given the music for this film. Retro teaser was liked a lot by fans due to its on-point editing.

On the work front

Suriya was last seen in the Pan-India film 'Kanguva'. Bobby Deol played the villain in this film while Disha Patani played the female lead. The film was made on a big budget. However, the audience did not like this film at all. This film was a huge flop at the box office. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde in Shahid Kapoor's Deva. The film was a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film and it also flopped at the box office.

