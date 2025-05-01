HIT 3 The Third Case X review: Know what netizens say about Nani, Srinidhi Shetty starrer Read what social media users have to say about Telugu actor Nani's starrer HIT: The Third Case. The action thriller film hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

Telugu actor Nani's most anticipated film HIT: The Third Case hit the screens worldwide on May 1, 2025. The action thriller film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The Telugu-language film is about a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam named Arjun Sarkaar who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir for investigation purposes. The story continues when he follows a group of elusive killers, which tests his mental strength and skills.

HIT: The Third Case X review

Social media users who have watched Nani's starrer HIT 3 have expressed their views on the internet. The film is receiving a good response from the audience on the microblogging website X (Formerly Twitter). One user wrote, 'Movie good 3.5/5'

Another X user called this film a blockbuster and anticipated the fourth instalment of this film to be released soon. He wrote, 'Blockbuster movie 3/5 Climax top notch @NameisNani just superb @AdiviSesh cameo is good #Hit4 soon- Bilingual'

On the other hand, some users found some flaws in the film HIT 3. Commenting on this, one user wrote, 'avg 1st Half Despite Some Minor Flaws, #Hit3 demands a Good Theatre Experience. @NameisNani Screenpresence & Swag is Pure Lit & on one liners are holding this togetherso far, At times impactful direction !!'

About HIT 3

The film is the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise HIT. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners of Unanimous Productions and Wall Poster Cinema. For those who don't know, the first part of the action-thriller film HIT: The First Case was released on February 28, 2020, and the second instalment, HIT: The Second Case, hit screens on December 2, 2022.

