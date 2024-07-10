Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Reema Kagti's directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2024

Superboys of Malegaon, an eagerly awaited Original film from Prime Video, will have its international premiere exclusively at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) from September 5 to 15, 2024. On September 13, the movie Original will be presented at the festival. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film is set in the small Indian village of Malegaon, in the state of Maharashtra. The ensemble cast of Superboys of Malegaon includes Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is a production of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Reema Kagti is the director of the film whereas Varun Grover has written the story. Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers of the movie.

About the film

The life of Nasir Shaikh, an inexperienced filmmaker from Malegaon, where villagers turn to Bollywood movies as a much-needed distraction from their everyday labour, is the foundation for the film Superboys of Malegaon. Nasir unites his diverse team of friends to help him accomplish his dream of making a film for the locals of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, since he is passionate about doing so. This provides the town with new hope for the future. The movie offers an affecting yet hopeful view on friendship and filmmaking, and what arises when these two worlds combine.

About the film festival

Movie admirers can have transforming moments at the Toronto International Film Festival, which is famous for showing the best of international cinema. This prestigious event's audiences will be the first to experience an emotional and inspiring tale about the friendship and enthusiasm of filmmaking.

In addition to Superboys of Malegaon, TIFF will present four more World Premiere films from its Special Presentation and Gala categories this year. Take a look at it.

1. Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden (US), starring Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law.

2. Inspired by the life of eight-time Grammy Award winner Anderson Paak, K-POPS (USA) is a dramatic comedy.

3. An adaptation of the Canadian novel D'où viens tu, Berger? is Shepherds (Canada/France), portraying a young advertising professional who moves to France to work as a shepherd

4. The romantic film We Live in Time (UK/France), starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, tells the story of a couple whose unplanned meeting transforms their lives