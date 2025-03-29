Real or Scripted: Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz scuffle video confuses netizens | WATCH A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media where Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz can be seen getting into a heated argument with Rajat Dalal. A cricketer and an actress were also present on the stage during the scuffle between the two.

A video has been discussed on social media since Saturday morning. In this video, Bigg Boss fame Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz were seen fighting with each other fiercely. During this, the matter escalated so much that former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had to intervene and stop both of them. An actress is also seen in the viral video, who didn't even flinch during the entire drama. However, social media users doubt that this video is not genuine but scripted.

The video is from the press conference

This video is being told during the press conference of the Battle Ground show. However, it is not clear yet whether the fight between the two was real or the whole matter is scripted. Earlier also a video of Rajat Dalal had surfaced, in which he was seen fighting with Digvijay Rathi. However, later Digvijay said that it was only for the video.

Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz, both are short-tempered people. They get angry on any matter and are ready to fight. Both have been seen doing this in different seasons of 'Bigg Boss'. Asim was also seen misbehaving with Rohit Shetty in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Now these two have clashed with each other in an event, the video of which has surface.

Shikhar Dhawan had to intervene

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal clashed with each other in an event of the show named 'Battleground' on Amazon-MX Player. In the video, both are sitting on one end. And suddenly something happens and they get up and start fighting. Rubina Dilaik immediately gets up and doesn't even look back. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is seen pushing them apart. Both threaten each other. They ask them to move aside. There is so much noise that nothing is clear. But Shikhar tries to separate them alone. Then in the end, Asim angrily pushes the chair and leaves from there.

Is the fight between Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz real?

Now the question is whether this is a prank or has happened for real. Because the previous day Rajat Dalal also fought with Digvijay Singh Rathi. The video also went viral. But later both of them made a laughing video and said that everything was fine. Now in this video, fans of both were seen supporting their favorites and some called it overacting. At the same time, some called it a way to promote 'Battleground'.

