Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in black sequinned strapless gown at Anime Awards 2026 | See pics

New Delhi:

Once again, Rashmika Mandanna was seen on the red carpet at Anime Awards 2026 as a presenter. She walked the orange carpet along with many other international stars. She then walked the stage hand-in-hand with actor Winston Duke in one of the major sections of the night.

It is significant to note that this is Rashmika's second time presenting at the Anime Awards.

Stunning black gown is by Prabal Gurung

For the awards night, Rashmika went for a black sequined off shoulder gown by designer Prabal Gurung. The strapless dress came with floral details running along the silhouette of the dress. The actress paired the look with a statement gemstone necklace that complemented the shimmer of the gown. She selected soft voluminous waves, along with a subtle makeup look, maintaining elegance in her choice.

Overall, the look had an air of classic glamour and contemporary styling and became one of the best fashion statements of the award event.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Rashmika Mandanna at Anime Awards 2026's orange carpet

Sharing stage with Winston Duke

Apart from her orange carpet appearance, Rashmika also joined Winston Duke on stage to present the Best Animation of the Year award. Their stage interaction became one of the widely discussed moments from the ceremony as clips and pictures from the event circulated online.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Rashmika Mandanna alongside Winston Duke at Anime Awards 2026

Anime Awards 2026 honour some of the most significant accomplishments made in the anime industry and around the world in pop culture, uniting artists, creators, actors and musicians from various fields.

Rashmika’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a busy year ahead with several films lined up across industries. The actress, who was last seen in Thama and The Girlfriend will next be seen alongside her husband Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali. The film will release worldwide release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes 2026 look in powder pink gown is pure elegance