Rashmika Mandanna allegedly fires longtime manager for duping her of Rs. 80 lakh

South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna, who recently made her Bollywood debut, has allegedly fired her longtime manager for duping her of Rs.80 lakh. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the manager in question was associated with the actress since the beginning of her career.

The report also quoted a source saying, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager." However, the actress has not opened up about it officially.

Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. However, the film got delayed for unavoidable reasons and the actress was first seen in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film is a family drama and also features Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, and Pavail Gulati in important roles.

The actress will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The teaser of the thriller film is out already and will see its theatrical release on August 11.

Rashmika became a household name after her role as Srivalli in Pushpa which also featured Allu Arjun. According to reports, the actress is currently shooting for Pushpa 2. Speaking to Grazia recently, the South Indian star opened up about her transition from regional cinema to Hindi films. She said, "2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards – me being an actor is a surprise to myself (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”

The 27-year-old started her acting career in 2016 with a Kannada film Kirik Party and won SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress for her role.

