Rare video From Kartik Aaryan’s early audition days surfaces online | Watch Kartik Aaryan's old video has surfaced online, where the actor can be seen preparing for the role of Rajat in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the film that made Kartik an overnight star.

A rare video of birthday boy Kartik Aaryan from his early days of auditions surfaced online this week. The actor received a flurry of responses as the video went viral. Judging by his look and casual attire, the video apparently is from before his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama released in 2011. It shows him performing a monologue during the audition in a tiny room.

It is significant to note that Kartik Aaryan, in previous interviews, has often talked about his earlier struggle to get noticed, remembering long commutes for auditions and rejections before he landed his first film.

A glimpse into the pre-stardom phase

This video presents Aaryan long before he became one of Bollywood's most bankable young stars. In the clip, he is seen performing an emotional scene, attempting multiple takes as a voice behind the camera gives brief cues.

This is a behind-the-scenes moment that contrasts sharply with the image he has today, constructed through big-banner films, hit comedies and large-scale promotions. For many viewers, the candidness of the video put in perspective his much-talked-about journey, from a self-described outsider who moved to Mumbai as an engineering student to a mainstream leading man.

Social media reaction

A user commented under the video, 'Kartik has come a long way'. 'This is such a raw form of our Punchnama boy,' read another comment.

A few of the users did question the timing of this leak, wondering if it was some sort of promotion for his upcoming projects as the actor turned 35 today and on the occasion, Dharma released the teaser of his movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Others have said such resurfaced videos often reopen broader conversations over how much behind-the-scenes material should be shared without consent.

Overall, the reactions were varied but mostly positive, with the clip being reshared by many fan accounts and entertainment pages, reaching thousands of interactions in hours.

