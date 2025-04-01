Did you know Ranveer Singh's production house name? Actor's gearing up for his debut movie Ranveer Singh's most awaited film is being made under the banner of Maa Kasam Production House. Let's know about it in detail.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has many upcoming projects, which he is busy with. His onscreen love chemistry with Alia Bhatt was liked in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. These days the actor is in the news for Hindi cinema's most awaited film Zombie. This will also mark Ranveer's debut as a producer. But do you know that Ranveer Singh's production house's name is 'Maa Kasam Films'? Yes! The actor registered the production company in 2017 under his and his mother's name.

Ranveer Singh is making a zombie film

According to Pinkvilla's report, actor Ranveer Singh is making a zombie film along with famous director Jai Mehta. Information has been received from sources that Ranveer Singh will make this film under the banner of his production house Maa Kasam Films. At present, work is going on rapidly on the script of the film. Ranveer Singh is also giving his opinion to complete this work soon. It is believed that its script will be finalised by the end of the year. If everything goes well, this could be Ranveer's next film after Don 3.

Ranveer is busy with the Dhurandhar shoot

Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar. The film is based on Indian intelligence agencies of the 1970s and 1980s. It is being said that its shooting can be completed by May 2025 and after that before February 2026, this film can be completed by May 2025 and it can be released in theatres before February 2026. After Uri: The Surgical Strike, it is believed that his upcoming film can also perform well on the earnings front. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The second schedule of the film is being shot in Amritsar right now.

