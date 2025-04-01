India's biggest flop film got delayed for years, Ameesha Patel was replaced by Priyanka Chopra The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2002 but got delayed by almost five years. Its title was changed thrice before its final release. But still turned out to be one of the biggest flop films in India.

An artist becomes a superstar only after experiencing both failure and success. Even global icon Priyanka Chopra and superstar Sunny Deol have gone through this journey. In 2007, they released a film together which was originally supposed to be Priyanka Chopra's debut film in 2002 but got delayed by almost five years. Initially, the film was offered to Ameesha Patel but Chopra eventually replaced her. The film in question is Sunny Deol's Big Brother.

Big Brother was delayed for 5 years

It is based on the Bengali film Guru, which was a remake of the Tamil film Baashha (1995) and inspired by the Bollywood film Hum (1991). The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2002 but got delayed by almost five years. Its title was changed thrice before its final release.

Ameesha Patel was replaced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Big Brother

When the film was first launched in 2001, its original cast included Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Sudhanshu Pandey and was to be produced by Vijayta Films with the title 'Deeva'. However, the project was shelved for unknown reasons. It was later revived and renamed 'Gandhi' with Priyanka Chopra replacing Ameesha Patel and Imran Khan replacing Sudhanshu Pandey. This time, the film was produced by Guddu Dhanoa while Vijayta Films was only presenting it. The title was changed once again to 'Deodhar Gandhi' but fearing that it might not appeal to the audience, the makers finally decided on 'Big Brother'.

Big Brother collection

Despite being made with a budget of just Rs 8 crore, the film was not able to recover the production cost. Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' film grossed just Rs 7 crore. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal and Suhasini Mulay.

