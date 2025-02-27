Rani Mukerji to Shilpa Shetty; Bollywood celebs who attended Maha Shivratri Puja at Anil Kapoor's residence Anil Kapoor and his family hosted a Maha Shivratri puja at her residence on Wednesday and it was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Check here.

Maha Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival wherein people worship Lord Shiva. Also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva', the festival was celebrated yesterday, February 26. The entire country celebrated Maha Shivartari and so did Bollywood. Anil Kapoor and his family hosted a Maha Shivratri puja at her residence on Wednesday and it was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

From Rani Mukherji to Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar and others, some of the leading ladies of Bollywood were seen at Kapoor's Juhu bungalow.

Rani Mukherji was seen arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence for the puja. She was wearing an all-white suit that she paired with a golden-bordered dupatta. She waved at the cameras before entering the house.

Shilpa Shetty arrived for the puja at Kapoor's bungalow. She was wearing an orange and pink suit. She also carried a golden bag and sling back heel sandals. For her jewellery, she wore her mangal sutra and diamond stud earrings along with her wedding ring.

Urmila Madtondkar was also seen arriving for the event. She wore an all-white sharara suit and paired it with a white dupatta that had lace detailing all over. She also carried a silver clutch as she posed for the paparazzi.

Karuna Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's mother also attended the Maha Shivratri puja at Anil Kapoor's residence. She wore a lavender-coloured suit with golden detailing at the borders. She paired it with a pink dupatta and a golden potli bag. She posed for the paparazzi before heading into the bungalow.

Bollywood celebrities Parineeti Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Ameesha Patel and others also took part in Maha Shivratri celebrations.

