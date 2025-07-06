Ramayana: Chinmayi Sripada defends Ranbir Kapoor as his old video goes viral, know whole matter here Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film Ramayana. The actor's old video has once again created a stir online. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Ever since the first glimpse of Indian cinema's most anticipated film, Ramayana, was released, the curiosity about the film has been at a next level. Ranbir Kapoor, who does action and romantic roles, is a part of a mythological film for the first time. He will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana. While several liked his and KGF actor Yash's look as Ravana, some netizens are expressing displeasure over Ranbir playing the role of Lord Ram on social media. People are calling his casting wrong, to which singer Chinmayi Sripada has reacted.

Singer comes in support of Ranbir

Chinmayi Sripada has reshared a post on her ex (Twitter) handle in which an objection has been raised on Ranbir playing Lord Ram. The post said that a beef-eater will play the role of Lord Ram. What has happened to Bollywood? Resharing this post, Chinmayi wrote, 'A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India - however what someone eats is a big problem.'

Ranbir Kapoor's old statement goes viral

After the first look of Ramayan is out, an old statement of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media. It is from the year 2011, when during the promotion of Rockstar, Ranbir said that he likes to eat mutton, paya and beef. He described himself as a 'beef eater'. For the unversed, eating beef is strictly prohibited in Hinduism and after Ranbir's statement went viral, now some people are against his casting in Ramayan.

About the film

In the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Mata Sita, Yash as Ravan and Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman. The film, being made in two parts, will be released on Diwali 2026 and 2027.

