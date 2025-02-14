Ram Charan unfollows Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

In a surprising move, Ram Charan has unfollowed his cousin Allu Arjun on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation about a potential rift between the two prominent Telugu film families – the Konidelas and Allus. This follows recent developments that have fueled rumours of tensions, particularly after Allu Arjun showed support for Pawan Kalyan’s political opponent, Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections.

Fans quickly noticed that Ram Charan, who still follows his brother Allu Sirish, no longer follows Allu Arjun on the social media platform. However, Ram’s wife, Upasana Konidela, continues to follow Allu Arjun on both his public and private accounts. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, known for his selective social media habits, only follows his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, with Sneha maintaining her follow of Ram Charan.

The unfollowing has sparked a flurry of discussions on social media, with fans questioning the nature of the relationship between the two cousins. One side argues that since Allu Arjun has never followed many accounts, including Ram Charan, it’s not surprising that Ram Charan would unfollow him in return. Others, however, find the timing suspicious, especially after Allu Arjun’s recent actions, including his support for Pawan Kalyan’s rival during the elections.

Additionally, the issue has been compounded by Allu Aravind’s recent comments on the box office performance of Game Changer, which led to backlash from Charan’s fans. Allu Aravind had made light of the film’s failure during a promotional event, only to later clarify that his remarks were personal and emotional.

As fans continue to speculate about the reasons behind the unfollow, it remains to be seen whether this signals a deeper rift between the families or if it’s merely a temporary social media decision. For now, all eyes remain on the Allu and Konidela families as this story continues to unfold.