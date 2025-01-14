Ram Charan's Game Changer, Sonu Sood's Fateh fail Monday test, know day 4 box office report

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Ram Charan's Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh collections here

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer film 'Game Changer' was released in theatres on January 10. The name of the movie suggested that it would give tough competition to upcoming films at the box office, however, despite a good on the opening day, it could not make any big record like Pushpa 2. On the same day, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's Fateh also hit the big screens. Along with acting, the actor has also tried his hand at direction through this film. Both the films had a decent first-day collection but failed to pass the Monday test.

Fateh's box office collection

Sonu Sood's film collected Rs 2.4 crore on the opening day. After this, the decline in the film's earnings started. Sonu Sood's film could not win at the box office even on the holiday. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 2.1 crore. On the third day, it earned 2.25 crore. After this, now the earnings of the fourth day have once again declined. According to the report of Sacnilk, Sonu Sood's Fateh film collected Rs 0.68 crore. Talking about the total earnings, Fateh has earned 7.43 crore in 4 days.

Game Changer collection

Ram Charan's film collected Rs 51 crore in India on the first day as soon as it knocked on the box office. On the second day, there was a decline in earnings and Rs 21.6 crore were earned at the ticket window. After this, there was a possibility of an increase in collection on Sunday i.e. the third day, but Game Changer disappointed and earned only Rs 15.9 crore. The magic of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's pairing did not work much on Monday. According to the report of Sacnilk, on the first Monday of its release, the movie has collected Rs 5.5 crore. With this, its total collection has reached Rs 94 crore.

