Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar release date postponed: Here's when the thriller-drama will now hit theatres

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming thriller-drama Raftaar will no longer release on its originally scheduled date. The makers on Friday have postponed the film's theatrical release and announced a new date. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on July 24, 2026, but will now release in October during the Dussehra weekend. Read on to know the new release date.

Rajkummar Rao's Raftaar release date postponed

On Friday, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to share the news of the postponement and mentioned that Raftaar will now be released on October 16, 2026. In his post, the note read, "They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable."

It further added, "That’s why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend. When you see RAFTAAR, you won’t just watch a film, you’ll recognise the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re almost there. See you at the movies on 16th October." Take a look below:

Raftaar movie: Plot

According to Amazon MGM Studios, Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh's film Raftaar is an upcoming film that follows around the lives of people who are in the high-stakes arena where ambition builds empires, and success comes with a price. It follows the journey of a fast-rising start-up and the intense relationship between two people at its centre. As money, power and greed start to build, their shared ambition to succeed slowly turns into conflict, putting love and trust to the test.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni says she wasn't the first choice for playing Hrithik's mother in Mission Kashmir