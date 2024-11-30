Raj Kundra issues first statement after ED raids in alleged money laundering case: 'Do not drag...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra has finally broken his silence over the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his properties in connection to the alleged money laundering case. Raj took to his Instagram handle and shared his statement in the Stories section. In his post, he claimed that he is 'fully complying' with the ongoing investigation and called it 'unacceptable' to drag his wife, Shilpa Shetty's, name into 'unrelated matters'.

See his post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRaj Kundra's latest Instagram Stories

''To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornographic’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail,'' Raj Kundra wrote in his post. “It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries…!!!" Raj added.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer issued an official statement over the reports claiming that ED has raided the properties of the actress during its investigation. ''There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my knowledge, there has been no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out," reads Shilpa Shetty's lawyer's statement.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses USD 2 million mark in overseas for its opening day