Shabana Azmi, Rekha's co-star, who went missing from mental asylum

Several stars in the Bollywood industry climb the ladder of fame, while many fail in the beginning. It is often seen that after facing consecutive failures, actors step away from the limelight, while some fall prey to depression and leave the industry. There are very few stars who can handle failure, success and the fame that follows. Today we are going to tell you about one such actor who enjoyed success but could not handle failures. He left the world of glamour and suddenly disappeared from the film industry.

This actor left a mark with many films

Born in 1949, Raj Kiran Mahtani was a popular Bollywood actor in the 1980s. He worked with many stars like Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Sridevi, Deepti Naval and Hema Malini in many hit films like 'Basera', 'Arth', 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Majdoor' and 'Ghar Ek Mandir'. His most popular role is of Ravi Verma in Subhash Ghai's film 'Karz'. After giving several hit films, when his career started declining, Raj Kiran suffered from depression and reportedly, he was admitted to a mental asylum in the early 2000s. Later, the actor disappeared and has been missing for more than 20 years.

Many claims are made about the actor

Both Raj Kiran's professional and personal life had gone off track. Several reports claimed that he was seen driving a cab in New York. Some people said that he was later admitted to a mental asylum in America. Raj's co-actress Deepti Naval and Rishi Kapoor also tried to find him, but their efforts were in vain. Both said in interviews that they tried to contact his family but could not get accurate information. No one knowns about the actor since 1999.

Questions raised on Bollywood

In January this year, Somy Ali criticised Bollywood for abandoning Raj. She wrote, 'Why has no one stepped forward? Why have influential figures like Mahesh Bhatt, who often explores human vulnerability, or Shabana Azmi ji, a staunch advocate for justice, not demanded answers about Raj’s fate? Where are his co-stars, directors, and producers? Their silence is deafening, raising troubling questions about Bollywood’s commitment to its own.'

Somi Ali further said, 'Decades after his disappearance, I have begun filing official missing person reports across Atlanta, New York, New Jersey, and Mumbai. Stories of Raj driving taxis, being institutionalized, or even facing a tragic end at the hands of family linger, but clarity is absent. Even the late Rishi Kapoor, who suspected foul play, encouraged me to never give up. And yet, the collective apathy surrounding Raj’s case remains. If Bollywood, with its powerful voices and platforms, turns away from someone like Raj Kiran, what does that say about its values? Raj deserves more than rumours—he deserves truth, honour, and justice. Let’s start asking why.'

