Radhika Merchant's sober dressing at Nathdwara temple wins over internet | See Photos

Ambani family remains in the news more than film stars these days. From Nita Ambani to her daughter Isha, every Ambani lady is much talked about. Ambani family's beloved younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant remains in the headlines the most. Radhika has won people's hearts with her looks and style. Her simplicity also does not stay behind in captivating people's hearts. In the recent pictures, Radhika Merchant is seen in the court of God, where she is completely immersed in devotion. This style of Radhika has also impressed netizens.

Radhika visited the Shrinathji temple

The entire Ambani family is very religious. This time their younger daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant also reached Nathdwara with her parents to have darshan of Shrinathji. She was seen in a no-makeup and opted for a pink Lahariya print suit. Radhika was also honoured in the temple. She was also made to wear an orange coloured dupatta. Apart from this, she was also presented with a basket of prasad and religious belongings.

People praised Radhika

After seeing this style of Radhika, people are not getting tired of praising her. One user wrote, 'May God keep her happy.' At the same time, another user wrote, 'It is a matter of pride.' Radhika also talked to the people present in the temple. Apart from this, she was seen spending time with the coordinator there. Along with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant is also very spiritual. Both of them had visited many temples before their marriage. This trend continues even after marriage. Let us remind you that Nita Ambani had also reached Kashi Vishwanath temple to give the first invitation to the wedding.

Anant-Radhika's wedding

Let us tell you that Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12, 2024 at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Both got married in a grand style. The entire Ambani family looked radiant at this wedding. Famous people from the country and the world attended this wedding. Two special pre-wedding functions were also organized before the wedding. The first pre-wedding was held in Jamnagar, India. At the same time, the second pre-wedding was organised in France-Italy.

