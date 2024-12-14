Radhika Apte announces birth of her first child, shares picture of her one-week-old baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle on Friday to announce the birth of her first child with her husband, Benedict Taylor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a picture of herself with her newborn wherein she can be seen breastfeeding her baby girl. In her post, the actress also informed her fans that she has returned to work following her maternity leave. ''First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #itsagirl #girlsarethebest #abeautifulchapter #bliss,'' she wrote in the caption.

See the post:

Soon after Radhika shared the post, her fans and friends from the film fraternity chimed in the comment section. Zoya Akhtar wrote ''Congratulations''. Tisca Chopra, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar and Rashami Desai were among the list of celebrities, who congratulated the new parent.

News of Radhika's pregnancy emerged when she appeared on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on 16 October, showcasing her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, Sister Midnight. Her pregnancy news delighted fans as she shared her experience at the festival on social media, posting photographs capturing her radiant appearance on the red carpet.

Radhika and Benedict, who married in 2012, maintain a relatively private life despite their successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.

They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the thriller, Saali Mohabbat, alongside Divyendu.

(With ANI inputs)

