Vijay Deverakonda's entry to release date, here's everything you need to know about Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Follow us on Image Source : X Know everything about Pushpa 3: The Rampage here

One of the most awaited films of this year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' created a lot of stir even before it hit the theatres. In advance booking, this movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna did a business of around Rs 250 crore. Seeing the eagerness of the fans, midnight shows of the film were held in many theatres. Now the makers have given another big surprise to the fans after Pushpa 2 hit the theatres. After Singham Again, KGF 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, now Pushpa 2 has also joined this race of franchises. Recently, the makers have told the fans with an official announcement that after Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, they are bringing the third part. Along with revealing the title of the third part of the film, they also hinted at who will be seen in the role of villain opposite Allu Arjun in the film.

About Pushpa 3

After the shooting of Pushpa 2 was over, everyone's beloved 'Srivalli' had given a hint in her post that the third part of this film is coming. Now the makers have also officially announced the third part of the film. They have announced Pushpa 3 not on any of their official social media but in the theatre itself.

In the post-credit scene, the makers revealed that the third part of the film 'Pushpa' will come, which will be titled 'Pushpa: The Rampage'. While Fahadh Faasil played the role of villain in the first part, in the second part of the movie, South star Jagapathi Babu appeared in the role of Kotam Veerapratap Reddy. The face of the villain of Pushpa-3 was not revealed in the post-credit scene at the end of the movie, but if reports are to be believed, 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda villain can be seen fighting with Allu Arjun in the third part.

Pushpa 2 is expected to earn so much on the first day

It is also being said that in Pushpa 3 (Pushpa 2 Sequel), the audience will get to see more dangerous action than the first two parts. The first part of the film Pushpa: The Rise did a total business of around 108 crores at the lifetime domestic box office in the year 2021. This movie directed by Sukumar touched the figure of 400 crores worldwide. Now its second part Pushpa: The Rule is expected to open its account at the box office with earnings of 250 crores worldwide.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Movie Review: Allu Arjun turns flower not fire in 'The Rule', Fahadh Faasil gets raw deal