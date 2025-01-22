Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's Hyderabad residence raided by Income Tax officials | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar's Hyderabad home was raided on Wednesday

Income Tax Department officials raided the house and office of filmmaker Sukumar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 22. The raid started early in the morning and it went on for several hours. It is being told that when this action was taken, director Sukumar was at Hyderabad airport. He was caught by Income Tax officials at the airport itself and brought him home. After this, the raid continued. Many important documents and evidence are being collected in the Income Tax Department's raid at the house of 'Pushpa 2' director Sukumar.

No official statement has been released

However, the reason behind the raid and what was revealed in it has not been given by the officials yet. No Income Tax Department official has issued any statement yet. No official statement has been released from the filmmaker either. This has happened at a time when Sukumar is enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and has earned more than Rs 1500 crore. A day before this, on Tuesday i.e. 21 January, income tax raids were also conducted on the properties of producer Dil Raju.

Suspicion of tax evasion

Income tax officials reportedly suspect tax evasion. They are examining documents. It is being said that this action is a part of the investigation of unaccounted increased income. Officials are examining financial records and transactions to detect possible tax evasion.

Who is Dil Raju?

Let us tell you that Dil Raju's real name is Velmakucha Venkat Ramana Reddy. Mostly known for his work in Telugu cinema. He has also financed some Tamil and Hindi films and he is the owner of the production company Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raju has won two National Film Awards and was awarded the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award in 2013. His latest film was 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan. Before the raid on Sukumar's house, raids were conducted at his hideouts.

