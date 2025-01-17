Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh confirms there are no cuts in human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Punjab 95 trailer is out now

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been in the news because of his concerts in India. The 41-year-old performed in several cities of India during his Dil-Luminati tour 2024 and now after having the ride of a lifetime, the actor is returning to the big screens. His upcoming film Punjab 95 has been in the news for a long time and is now finally releasing in theatres. Based on the life struggles of human rights activist Jaswant Singh, the film could not be released earlier due to its dispute with the Censor Board of Film Certification of India. However, the film is not yet releasing in India but internationally only. Diljit has revealed that the will be have no cuts suggested by CBFC.

Diljit makes a huge revelation

For the unversed, Punjab 96, based on Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who vanished in September 1995, is directed by Honey Trehan. CBFC had recommended 120 cuts, including altering the title to reflect Khalra's year of death, which resulted in the film being delayed earlier. After not coming on common terms, the film is not releasing in India at the moment. However, now the makers have released the trailer of Punjab 95. While sharing the trailer on his Instagram Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘95 Releasing Internationally Only in Theaters on 7th of February 2025. P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts."

How's the Punjab 95 trailer?

The trailer begins with Arjun Ram asking officials about the injustice that has happened to Punjab and its people. Later Diljit Dosanjh is seen working on a case of a man's disappearance. Lastly, he is seen voicing his opinion about the need for people to step up against injustice. The famous Punjabi song "Soora So Pechaniye Jo lade deen ke het," plays in the background and sets the tone for the trailer. The content looks powerful and seems like the serious film based on true events will furthermore establish Diljit's acting prowess that we last saw in the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Bring a stretcher...,' auto driver recalls actor's words after attack