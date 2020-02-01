Producers Guild inks agreement with California Film Commission

The Producers Guild of India signed an agreement with 'Visit California', the California Film Commission to enhance the respective organisations' relationship for mutual benefits and to facilitate the production of Indian film, audio-visual and television content on location in California.

"The signing of this MoU heralds reinforcing of bonds cultivated over the last two years between Producers Guild of India, Visit California and California Film Commission," Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of Producers Guild of India stated.

"I am positive that this renewed collaboration will not only encourage more Indian producers from the film, television and new media sectors to shoot in California and boost its tourism sector but also reinvigorate cross border ties between the entertainment fraternities of Bollywood and Hollywood," he added.

This agreement of mutual cooperation was signed by Siddharth, President of Producers Guild of India on January 15, 2020 in New Delhi on the occasion of the India visit of Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis and the Visit California Sales Mission, Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California, Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission.

On this occasion, the "California Incentive Collection", a booklet containing a set of unique incentives, especially compiled for film, television and new media content production houses in India was also introduced.

