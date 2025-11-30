Priyanka Chopra soaks in the sun with Nick Jonas on Thanksgiving, delights fans with Malti's adorable voice Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration with family. On Sunday, she posted a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and her mother, Madhu Chopra.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Globetrotter launch event in Hyderabad in November 2025, has returned home to Los Angeles to enjoy quality family time and celebrate Thanksgiving with her loved ones.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Priyanka Chopra shared several pictures and videos from her celebration on Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Thanksgiving celebration

While sharing glimpses of her family celebration, Priyanka wrote a heartfelt note, "Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me."

She further added, "This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier."

Priyanka concluded her note by writing, "After spending so long away from home, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. Sound on (sic)."

What was included in Priyanka's Thanksgiving celebration?

Priyanka's Instagram post features 20 slides, including pictures and videos featuring moments of Priyanka and Nick with Malti. It also includes photos of Malti playing with her friends. Priyanka shared a short video where Malti can be heard singing, though her face is not shown. The post also features Priyanka, Nick, and Priyanka's mother enjoying a game of darts together.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Actress Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's most anticipated project, Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In this film, she will be seen playing the role of Mandakini. The Telugu action epic is slated for release in 2027.

