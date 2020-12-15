Prakash Jha's 'Matto Ki Saikal' heads to South Asian International Film Festival

Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Matto Ki Saikal heads to South Asian International Film Festival

Prakash Jha-starrer "Matto Ki Saikal" is set to have its premiere in the US during the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). The festival, which is organised in New York annually, is going digital for its 2020 edition due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the US. Presented by HBO, the festival will be held from December 16 to 20.

"Matto Ki Saikal", directed by M Gani, will be available to watch on December 17 and 18 on the official website of SAIFF.

The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, where it was screened in the showcased in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section in October.

Described as a story of hope, the film features Jha as Matto, a daily wage earner whose family want to buy him a cycle for his daily travel.

"I was quite moved by the story of Matto. It is a simple story which beautifully reveals the complex layers of the Indian society living on the margins,” Jha said in a statement.

Gani, who makes his directorial debut with the movie, said he is grateful to the jury of SAIFF for giving his film an opportunity to be showcased at the festival.

"The journey of this film has made me realise that I could tell this story with such simplicity only because I have lived these tales around me. I consider myself to be a part of working class and through the medium of cinema I am taking this opportunity to tell their stories… stories of their dreams, sorrows and struggles... I truly hope everyone enjoys watching this tale of our times," he added.

"Matto Ki Cycle" has been produced by debutante producer Sudhirbhai Mishra.

