Pornography case: Gehana Vasisth granted interim bail by SC, says 'I have proof that I was framed'

It's a sigh of relief for actress Gehana Vasisth, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the pornography case. The actress appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday morning. Now, issuing a statement to media, Gehana expressed her happiness about being granted relief by the apex court and claimed to seek justice.

Addressing the media, Gehana said, "Don't know what kind of joke this was. Everyone knows it was wrong to file a case as you all saw the FIR. Despite this, they pursued the case. But finally, I am thankful to the supreme court for granting me relief. I now have interim bail and will hopefully even get anticipatory bail."

On getting relief from the supreme court, the actress said, "I have only come here to give you my statement. Everyone knows I have been framed because I have been talking to the media. These people (police) were only pursuing a one-sided narrative and because I told my story and stuck to it, they filed a case against me. I have proof that I was framed. I have raw footage and the CBI has it too. The girl who filed a case against me did so against four other directors as well."

Clarifying over the alleged porn film case, Gehana said, "I just want to clarify that whatever films we made, were all erotica, bold, but not in the porn genre. There was no activity in the films that could be categorised as porn. Besides all this, on digital platforms, there is still no sensor. If there is no permission required in the first place, then why file a case and resort to blackmailing the woman to play the victim and avoid becoming an accused." Gehana claimed that she has always spoken the truth and has never committed any fraud.

Meanwhile, the case has till now witnessed several arrests, including that of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.