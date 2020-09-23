Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJABATRA Pooja Batra's film 'Draupadi Unleashed' to release theatrically in US

Actor Pooja Batra has announced that her next movie "Draupadi Unleashed" will be hitting the theatres in the US on Thursday. Batra, best known for films including "Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye", "Jodi No 1", "Bhai" and "Nayak: The Real Hero", shared the news in a post on Instagram. "My movie @draupadiunleashedmovie is out this Thursday. Making it the first Indian film to release post-pandemic in #US @amctheatres nationwide," Batra wrote.

Theatres in the US were shut in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but are now stuttering back to normalcy. A significant number of cinema houses are still closed.

Sharing the synopsis of the film, Batra said the film revolves around a teenage girl, who is torn between true love and an arranged marriage in the era of 1930s India.

"Through her heartbreaking journey to self-discovery, long-held secrets, are brought to light, and Indira discovers the strength within herself to break free," Batra said.

The film, helmed by Tony Stopperman, "mixes magical realism and gorgeous surroundings" with the harsh realities of a patriarchal society.

"This beautifully-told tale of a young woman at crossroads in her life offers a rare look at aristocratic Indian society in the early part of the 20th century- one that will resonate with the audiences today," Batra said.



Besides "Draupadi Unleashed", Batra will also be seen in Hindi film "Squad", which marks the acting debut of Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing.

