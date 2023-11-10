PM Modi's song Abundance in Millets crooned by Falu, Gaurav Shah gets nominated for Grammy 2024

Follow us on Image Source : WEB PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets, which has been sung by singers Falu and Gaurav Shah has received nominations for Grammy 2024 under the Best Global Music Performance category. For those uninitiated, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Abundance of Millets was written and performed to help farmers grow millets and end world hunger.

Watch the song here:

Other songs that have been nominated under the same category are—Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, FEEL by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf.

Take a look here:

Image Source : SCREENGRABGrammy 2024 nominations

Grammy 2024: Complete list of nominations

Album of the Year

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best new artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best pop duo-group performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

