PM Modi's song Abundance in Millets crooned by Falu, Gaurav Shah gets nominated for Grammy 2024

Abundance in Millets, a song on millets featuring PM Narendra Modi has been nominated for Grammy 2024. Here's everything you need to know.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 23:37 IST
PM Modi Grammy 2024
Image Source : WEB PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets, which has been sung by singers Falu and Gaurav Shah has received nominations for Grammy 2024 under the Best Global Music Performance category. For those uninitiated, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. 

Abundance of Millets was written and performed to help farmers grow millets and end world hunger.

Watch the song here: 

Other songs that have been nominated under the same category are—Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, FEEL by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf.

Take a look here:

India Tv - Grammy 2024

Image Source : SCREENGRABGrammy 2024 nominations

Grammy 2024: Complete list of nominations

Album of the Year

  • Boygenius - “The Record”
  • Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
  • Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
  • Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
  • SZA - “SOS”
  • Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
  • Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
  • Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best alternative music album

  • Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
  • Boygenius - “The Record”
  • Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
  • Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best new artist

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Best pop duo-group performance

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
  • Hit Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

