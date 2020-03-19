Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. PM Modi's Janta Curfew gets Bollywood support. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma hail initiative

PM Modi's Janta Curfew gets Bollywood support. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma hail initiative

Akshay Kumar called Janta Curfew an "excellent initiative", while Ajay Devgn requested his fans on Twitter to adhere to it on 22nd March by staying home.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 23:26 IST
coronavirus

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar hailed PM Narendra Modi's "excellent initiative" to fight coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew' got a thumbs up from the Bollywood stars. While Akshay Kumar called it an "excellent initiative", Ajay Devgn requested his fans on Twitter to "adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home".

Akshay wrote, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing.”

Fight Against Coronavirus

 Ajay also hailed PM Modi's initiative on Twitter. “Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe,'' he wrote.

Sanjay Dutt also thanked PM Modi and urged everyone to stay at home. ''Thank You @narendramodi ji for such a reassuring speech. Let's all pledge to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March, express appreciation for 5 mins at 5 pm for all those who are working day & night for our safety. Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions!''


''Hon. PM Shri  @narendramodi ji  announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona,'' tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.

Anushka Sharma also tweeted and asked people to follow social distancing.

'' I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !,'' Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his Twitter.

In a reply to a Twitter user, veteran actress Shabana Azmi wrote, ''Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together.''

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”  बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री  @narendramodi  जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।,'' tweeted Anupam Kher.

Asking everyone to be positive and act responsibly, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ''A very important announcement made by respected  @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind''.

R Madhavan wrote, ''Well DONE SIR ... well Done ⁦@narendramodi hats off. They TOTALLY deserve our gratitude and respect.''.

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X