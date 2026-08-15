Shah Rukh Khan shares Independence Day post, writes 'Proud to be an Indian and love being one'

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a message for fans and followers on Independence Day, reflecting on what being Indian means to him. The actor spoke about the country's diversity and the feeling of belonging to something larger than oneself.

The actor shared an image in a white kurta with tricolour in the background as he urged people to value what they have and contribute in their own way towards making the country proud.

Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day message

The actor also encouraged people to appreciate what they have and play their own part in making the country proud. 'A very Happy Independence Day to all.. There's something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country. May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!' read his caption.

Read the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 box office run

Shah Rukh made a strong return to leading roles in 2023 with three theatrical releases. Pathaan, which released in January, was followed by Jawan in September and Dunki in December. All three films performed strongly at the box office, making 2023 a significant year in his career.

Pathaan and Jawan crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide, while Dunki also emerged as a successful theatrical release. The three films together gave Shah Rukh one of the most notable box-office runs of his career.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King

Shah Rukh Khan's next release is King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with the actor on Pathaan. The film has a large ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and Akshay Oberoi. Suhana will share the screen with her father for the first time in a theatrical film, while Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist.

The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but King is expected to be an action-heavy film with Shah Rukh in the titular role. The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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