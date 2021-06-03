'Pinga' singer Vaishali Made joins NCP

Image Source : TWITTER/AJIT PAWAR Vaishali Made joins NCP

Playback singer Vaishali Made, who has lent her voice to several popular songs including 'Pinga' from the film "Bajirao Mastani", joined the NCP on

Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. She has been made a member of the NCP's film and culture cell, and will head the cell's Vidarbha division, Pawar said in a tweet. The 36-year-old singer joined the Sharad Pawar-led party in the presence of Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Ajit Pawar posted a tweet in Marathi which translates to, "Congratulations to well-known singer Vaishali Made on her entry into the Nationalist Film and Cultural Department and her appointment as the President of Vidarbha Division!"

She rose to fame after winning the "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" singing reality TV show in 2009. She had also been a contestant of the "Bigg Boss Marathi" reality show. Apart from his, she also lent her voice to the theme songs of many Marathi shows and songs.

She's married to Anant Mhade and the couple is blessed with a baby girl.

-- With PTI inputs