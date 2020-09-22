Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYAL GHOSH Payal Ghosh files police complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara police station

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, has filed a police complaint against the filmmakerin Mumbai on Monday. The complaint was registered at Oshiwara Police Station. "I will be reaching at Payal Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime," Payal Ghosh's advocate Nitin Satpute earlier shared in a statement.

"Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue remedies in law to the fullest extent. Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the#MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination.

According to ANI, Payal Ghosh also spoke about her meeting with the Anurag Kashyap and said, "I don't know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette."

Payal Ghosh has denied any ‘political’ link to her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. The actor clarified that she had not ‘misused the situation.’ Ghosh also highlighted the support for Rhea Chakraborty from Bollywood stars by posting ‘smash the patriarchy’ message as she sought support from India.

Payal Ghosh wrote that men would ‘go to war’ against someone who would misbehave with a woman from their family as she hit out at people who had alleged a political link to her allegations.

