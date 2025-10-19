Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy: Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday, celebs congratulate As soon as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the birth of their first child, congratulations poured in for the celebrity couple from various corners, including Bollywood celebrities Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19, 2025. Following the announcement, warm wishes from friends and fellow celebrities began pouring in. From Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday, many stars took to social media to congratulate the new parents on this wonderful addition to their family.

The couple announced the birth of their first child on Sunday by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram. As soon as they posted, social media users, fans, and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday share love on Parineeti Chopra's baby news

Reacting to the announcement post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations," along with a red-heart emoji. The CTRL actress Ananya Panday also dropped red-heart emojis. Have a look at their comments below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)Screengrab of Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday's comment on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi send warm wishes

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be next seen in horror comedy film 'Thamma', wrote, "Congratulations," along with a red heart. While the Nikita Roy actress Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations." Huma Qureshi also shared her warm wishes to the couple with heart emojis.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)Screengrab of Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Ayushmann Khurrana's comment on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Instagram post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy

The announcement post features a crib photo along with a note. The note reads, "He’s finally here!...our Baby Boy...And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything..With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

For the unversed, the couple got married on September 24, 2023, in a dreamy wedding ceremony, which took place in Udaipur.

