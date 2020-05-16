Paresh Rawal tweets 'people won't dare ask for selfie' due to coronavirus, gets trolled

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPARESHRAWAL Paresh Rawal received flak because of his tweet on Friday.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter on Friday to share a different aspect of the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. On Friday, he tweeted, "Atleast for some time people will not dare ask or bother for Selfie". This infuriated some of his followers on the micro-blogging site who slammed him for being "rude". Netizens even questioned his "concern" at the time when the world is going through its one of the worst times. "This is ur concern in the current #Pandemic situation !!! Really u people r!!!!!," wrote one.

Atleast for some time people will not dare ask or bother for Selfie 🤳! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 15, 2020

Here's how netizens reacted to his tweet:



"That's your rude nature. Plz remember, we made you stars," a user replied to the actor's tweet.

That's your rude nature. Plz remember, we made you stars.. — Cadbury Silk (@MissAmicable_) May 15, 2020



"परेश जी, ये पब्लिक ही है जिसने आपको बुलंदियों पर पहुंचाया।" another user joined in.

परेश जी, ये पब्लिक ही है जिसने आपको बुलंदियों पर पहुंचाया। — Vijay Kant Yadav🇮🇳 (@vkantyadav) May 15, 2020



"If people are asking for selfies with you sir then it's a thing of pride !!!" said another user.

If people are asking for selfies with you sir then it's a thing of pride !!! — Naman Khamar🇮🇳 (@KhamarNaman) May 15, 2020

Sir, sayad app glatfhami mai hai apko star hmne bnaya ab log apke sath selfi nhi lenge



Ab Desh badal gaya unhe pata chal gaya kee aplog fake hero hai



Ab selfi lenge Doctors,Nurse,Police ,Safaekarmi

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Raj Pathak (@RajPath57559938) May 15, 2020

This is ur concern in the current #Pandemic situation !!! Really u people r!!!!! — PRAVEER (@praveerr) May 15, 2020

परेश रावल साहब शायद यह भूल गए हैं कि यह भारत है यांहा के लोग जिसे सर पर बिठाते हैं भारी लगने पर ज़मीन पर ऐसे गिराते हैं कि वह दौवारा खड़ा भी नहीं होता — Rishi kumar Pawa (@PawaRishi) May 16, 2020

On a related note, the actor's son Aditya Rawal recently made his acting debut with the ZEE5 original film Bamfaad and according to Rawal senior initial films are the only opportunities to prove the potential of an actor.

"When new talent comes, initially, everyone is graceful -- as in, he or she is good as a ‘new actor'. But within two to three films, if the youngster cannot improve his skill, he or she will not be able to sustain their career. That is why talent matters. The ‘hit', ‘flop' and box office numbers are not in the hands of an actor but delivering performance is. I hope Aditya manages to do that," Paresh said in an interview to IANS.

