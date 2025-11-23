Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana dance to 'Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga' at their sangeet | Watch Several videos of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities went viral online. In the videos, the couple can be seen dancing to romantic songs like Tenu Lekar Main Jaavanga, Agar Main Kahoon, and more. Watch the videos here.

New Delhi:

Renowned music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal is all set to marry Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on November 23, 2025. The wedding festivities began with the haldi ceremony on November 21, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Several pictures and videos of the couple dancing together on stage during the pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, Smriti and Palash can be seen dancing to the popular song from the film Salaam-E-Ishq, 'Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga'. The video also shows Smriti placing the garland around Palash's neck as the song "Sasural Main Jaavangi" plays in the background.

Later, Palash joins in with energetic dance moves, and Smriti’s performance leaves fans in awe. Social media users are calling the couple "cute couple forever." Have a look at some of the videos below:

Indian women's cricket team performs group dance for Smriti at the sangeet ceremony

Not only this, Palash and Smriti's sangeet ceremony also included a group dance performance by the team members of the Indian women’s cricket team dedicated to Smriti. They danced to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Cricketer Shreyanka Patil also took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the sangeet ceremony, which includes a group dance on the songs Uyi Amma from the movie Azaad. She captioned the post as, "Here’s the Teaser people. Full video coming soon (sic)." Social media users and celebrities commented on it. Actress Apoorva Arora wrote, "Arrey yaaar FOMO has kicked in and how (sic)."

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement with filmmaker and singer Palash Muchhal by sharing a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen dancing on the Bollywood song 'Samjho ho hi gaya'.

