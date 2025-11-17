Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waves tricolour at concert, says 'I'll do it again' Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved the tricolour at his Kathmandu concert and draped it around his shoulders. Hours later, he defended himself, stating that he'd do it again.

New Delhi:

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum was seen wrapping the Indian flag around his shoulders during a live performance in Kathmandu. The video went viral in no time.

Hours after the video did the rounds on the Internet, Anjum took to X (formerly Twitter) and openly wrote that art transcends boundaries and that he'll "do it again".

What happened at Talha Anjum's concert?

Talha Anjum is a rapper who hails from Pakistan. He was performing his diss track Kaun Talha, aimed at Indian Gully Gang rapper Naezy, when someone from the crowd threw an Indian flag toward him. Without breaking his flow, he grabbed the tricolour in one swift move, waved it, and eventually draped it around himself - a gesture that has since invited mixed reactions online. Take a look at the video here:

How did Talha Anjum react to the flak?

The Pakistani rapper took to X and defended his action. He wrote, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless (sic)."

How did fans react to Talha Anjum's statement?

X users had their own opinion of Talha Anjum's reaction to the Indian flag incident at his concert. While some sided with him, stating that art is beyond geographical boundaries, others opined that he was attempting to impress Indian fans.

"Keep spreading love. Ignore the hate real art connects hearts, not divides us", wrote a user in the comments. "Cool bro! You did the right thing! A gutsy thing to do!", penned another. Yet another user wrote, "Offcourse buddy Urdu originated from India. You can't hate something that gave u art and identity right...keep it up."

Talha Anjum is known for revolutionising Urdu rap. He rose to fame with hit tracks such as Burger-e-Karachi, Maila Majnun, and Laam Sai Chaura.