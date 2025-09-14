O Romeo: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's movie with Vishal Bharadwaj gets its title; release date changed Shahid Kapoor's film with Haidar director Vishal Bharadwaj will be released on the occasion of Valentines Day 2026. Triptii Dimri will be seen in the lead role.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen reuniting with Vishal Bharadwaj, the director he has given gems with, like Haider and Kaminey, after almost 12 years in O Romeo.

The movie has been in the news ever since the filmmaker made an official announcement and now on Sunday, the actor has finally revealed its release date, first poster and title.

O Romeo release date

While O Romeo seems like a romantic drama, its release date is also special. The film will be released on Valentine's Day 2026. It is significant to note that earlier, the film was scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was earlier releasing on Valentine's Day, but this morning it was preponed. The Dharma film will now be released on December 31, 2025, and with this slot exchange, the makers of O Romeo have officially announced their new release date.

With the first poster, where Shahid can be seen under a hat, the title track of the film has also been shared. However, just in a few words by Arijit, the song has a typical Vishal Bharadwaj touch to it.

O Romeo cast

Shahid Kapoor will be seen for the first time with Bulbul actress Triptii Dimri. Apart from them, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and veteran actor Nana Patekar are also part of the star cast of this movie. Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala will be the producer of this film.

However, it seems like Randeep Hooda may have been replaced by Avinash Tiwari, as Hooda has not been tagged in this post and Avinash, who was not a part of the original cast, was seen with Triptii and Shahid.

Vishal and Shahid's magic

The shooting of this film began on January 6, 2025, and it was wrapped up on August 31, 2025. Earlier, Shahid had given the best movies of his career under his direction, which include the names of films like Kaminey and Haider. In such a situation, in the coming time, the actor will try his best to score a hat-trick of hit films with Vishal Bhardwaj.

