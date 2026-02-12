O'Romeo movie guide: Cast, runtime, CBFC rating and plot of Shahid Kapoor's film

New Delhi:

After some fun roles, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back to the serious thrilling genre of film with Vishal Bharadwaj's O'Romeo. The movie that also features Triptii Dimri in lead role, draws inspiration from real life incidents and is inspired by a book. Moreover, the movie releasing on the occasion of Valentine's Day has the perfect opportunity to earn big since, Dhurandhar storm is over and Mardaani 3 and Border 2 have enjoyed their run at the box office.

So let's know about every detail of the O'Romeo.

O'Romeo's runtime

Vishal Bharadwaj's film is three hours long. Movie expert Taran Adarsh revealed that O'Romeo has a run time of 178.41 min (2 hours, 58 min, 41 sec).

O'Romeo movie certificate

The action drama was given A certifcate by the Censor Board of Film Certification. This means that it's Restricted to Adults Only, suitable for audiences 18 and above, due to strong sexual content, violence, abusive language, or mature themes, prohibiting younger viewers from seeing it in theaters, with stricter rules than U/A (parental guidance) or U (unrestricted) ratings.

Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi's thrilling plot

O'Romeo has the tone of an action-thriller. But it's also an untold love story set in the Mumbai underworld. Vishal Bhardwaj drew inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' It tells the story of Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi, prominent figures in Mumbai's local gangs. They were the ones who plotted to kill Dawood Ibrahim. The film's plot itself is thrilling. Vishal Bhardwaj's filmmaking, in particular, raises expectations. Even if O'Romeo earns less on its first day, its business could grow through word of mouth.

O'Romeo cast

O'Romeo is one of the most hyped films in recent times. While the story is one reason for this, the other is its star appeal. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, along with a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwari, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. Overall, O'Romeo has every chance of hitting theaters and becoming a hit. But, of course, appealing to audiences is crucial.

