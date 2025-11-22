Netra Mantena’s wedding: Jennifer Lopez reaches Udaipur, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh take center stage The wedding functions of a US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter are being held in Udaipur. Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have reached the city of lakes to set the stage on fire.

Pharmaceutical magnate Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena is tying the knot with entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. Currently, their wedding festivities are being held in the city of lakes and several Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kirti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others were seen taking the center stage on Friday night.

Amid all this international singer Jennifer Lopez was also spotted at Udaipur airport on November 22 and will be seen gracing the wedding event today on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez spotted at the airport

Singer Jennifer Lopez also flew to India to attend the wedding. She was seen at the airport with her team. She also came to perform at the billionaire's daughter's wedding.

US President Donald Trump's son attends Mantena's wedding

US President Donald Trump's son and his girlfriend also attended the wedding. His girlfriend was also seen with Julian Trump. Both wore traditional Indian attire. Several videos from the wedding are viral on social media, where they can be seen dancing along with Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh won everyone's hearts with his dance

Ranveer Singh provided the most entertainment at the billionaire's daughter's wedding. He danced vigorously on stage, even dancing with the bride and groom, and even made the audience dance.

Janhvi, Shahid and Varun set the stage on fire

Janhvi Kapoor also gave a dance performance at the wedding in Udaipur. Besides her, several other celebrities also gave excellent dance performances. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan also added to the glamour of the wedding with their dance performances.

Who is Netra Mantena and her groom?

Netra Mantena, known for her work in philanthropy and wellness initiatives under her family’s business empire, has largely stayed away from the limelight. The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is an entrepreneur and tech professional recognised for his work in the IT and digital innovation space. She is the daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena.

