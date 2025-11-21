Who is Raju Mantena, the billionaire hosting a lavish Udaipur wedding with Junior Trump on the guest list? Mantena studied computer science engineering at JNTU in India and has a pharmacy degree from the United States.

A royal wedding has currently hogged the limelight. With Udaipur, Rajasthan, as the location of the ceremony, the wedding is for the daughter of Indian-born American billionaire businessman Ram Raju Mantena (Raju Mantena). The wedding ceremony, which will be a four-day event, will witness the marriage of Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, and Vanshi Gadiraju.

CEO, chairman of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Raju Mantena is a well-known name in the American pharmaceutical industry (generic drug manufacturing). Raju owns a company—Ingenus Pharmaceuticals—known for manufacturing medicines for cancer and mental health problems. An owner of wealth worth thousands of crores, Mantana is the CEO and chairman of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

Mantena studied computer science engineering at JNTU in India and has a pharmacy degree from the United States. He is also the founder of P4 Healthcare in 2005.

His company, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, has earned a name in manufacturing and selling many useful drugs at affordable prices in the United States. Padmaja Mantena is Raju Mantena’s better half, and the couple resides in Florida.

While Mantena's net worth is estimated to be in thousands of crores of rupees, the exact figure is not known.

Luxury estate in Manalapan

In 2023, he bought a luxury estate in Manalapan, Florida, which incurred an approximate cost of Rs 400 crore. The property features 16 bedrooms, a private beach, and a stable.

Moreover, the wedding ceremony of his daughter and Vanshi Gadiraju is slated for November 21st to 24th in Udaipur. The event is likely to be attended by Bollywood as well as Hollywood stars. With more than 126 celebrities from 40 countries expected to attend, Junior Trump himself is also expected to attend the wedding.

Bollywood stars who are likely to attend the wedding include Hritik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar. Hollywood personalities expected are Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Daya Mantena, Global Diva, and Oliver Trevena.