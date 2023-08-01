NCT 127: The Lost Boys trailer: K-Pop group takes a trip down memory lane in new docu-series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM NCT 127: The Lost Boys trailer

K-Pop boy group NCT 127 unveiled its first poster and teaser finally!

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is a documentary that will showcase the childhood members of the nine members of NCT 127, who used to be ordinary students and sons before becoming famous K-Pop stars. The series will also take an honest look at the members’ emotions and experiences.

The trailer basically showed the appearance of the boy group members shining brightly as they embarked on their world tours. The voice in the background says, “I don’t think there are any true adults in the world. Because adults are just kids wearing grown-ups’ masks”. Then the text, “We invite you to Neverland of the nine boys appears on the screen, followed by individual shots of each member doing various activities, recreating their personal childhood experiences that they’ve never shared before with the public.

However, each episode of the docu-series will focus on two to three members of the group as they talk about their past, alongside never seen interviews and exclusive footage.

NCT 127 is the first and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, which is formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally made their debut on July 7, 2016, with their debut extended play NCT #127 with an original lineup of seven members: Taeul, Taeyong, Yuta, Winwin, Mark, and Haeachan. After debuting in 2016, they broke into the domestic mainstream in 2017 with Cherry Bomb, now recognised as one of their signature songs and received greater international attention following the release of Kick It in 2020.

In 2022, NCT 127 released their fourth Korean studio album 2 Baddies which sold 3.2 million copies and made them the second K-Pop act to have three albums to debut in the top five of the Billboard 200.

