Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan gifts her Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce on birthday; R Madhavan says…

Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style as her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, surprised her with a Rolls-Royce Spectre worth Rs 10 crore. The extravagant gesture left fans and industry colleagues amazed, with many sharing their reactions in the comment section.

Sharing a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan wished Nayanthara a happy birthday and wrote, "Yennam Pol Vazhkai Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara Nee pirandha dhinam….. Varam Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi love you From your Uyir, Ulag, big uyir, all your beloved people."

In his birthday wish, Vignesh Shivan added, "With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will." Take a look below:

R Madhavan reacts to Nayanthara's birthday gift

Actor R Madhavan, who will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, also reacted to the post and congratulated Nayanthara on the gift. He wrote, "World War™ wonderful happy birthday and congratulations on the jazzy Wheels… (sic)."

About Nayathara and Vignesh Shivan

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram. It was attended by close friends and family members. The duo welcomed twin sons, named Uyir and Ulagam, in October 2022 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in S Sashikanth's directorial Test alongside R Madhavan. She has several projects in the pipeline, which include period drama film NBK111, Yash's action thriller Toxic and others. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is a producer and director, known for Jailer, Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

