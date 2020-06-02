Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIDYABALAN Natkhat premieres today: When, Where to Watch Vidya Balan's short film Online

If you are looking to watch a good movie, then Vidya Balan's latest film Natkhat is what you should opt for. First and foremost, it's a short film with a duration of 33 minutes and secondly, it talks about the sweet relationship between a mother and her child. The film has been selected by the Mumbai Film Festival to have its world premiere at the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' today at 4: 30 pm today. "I am really happy and excited to showcase our film on this platform. Natkhat is a very special film because it addresses something that is extremely pertinent in these times while also delivering a strong message," the actress said in a statement. This is Vidya Balan's first venture as a producer.

"Wary of the influence of her machismo-obsessed family, a doting mother tries to tries to correct the course of her child through her bedtime stories", the caption reads.

Announcing the film, Vidya Balan took to Instagram and wrote, "Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat".

Here's the link to watch Natkhat on YouTube

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the Akshay Kumar multi-starrer Mission Mangal. Her next release is Shakuntala bopic, which is all set to stream online at Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer" for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

