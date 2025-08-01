National Film Awards 2025: Full winners list announced The wait is over! The full list of winners from the 71st National Film Awards 2023 is out. See who took home top honours in Indian cinema this year.

New Delhi:

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced by the jury at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday (1 August 2025). Films that received certification from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, were eligible for these awards.

The year 2023 has emerged as one of the more successful periods for Indian cinema in recent history, although it is well-known that a film's box office performance does not influence its chances of winning a National Film Award.

In 2023, popular Hindi films such as Pathaan, Animal, 12th Fail, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story, and Adipurush were released. In the Telugu film industry, notable releases included Sita Ramam, Month of Madhu, Balagam, and Dasara, among others.

Major blockbusters in Tamil cinema included Jailer and Leo. Malayalam cinema also saw the release of films like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, Iratta, Kaathal – The Core, and Adrishya Jalakangal in 2023.

71st National Film Awards: List of winners

Feature films:

Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-feature films:

Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man