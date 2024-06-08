Munjya Box Office Report: Sharvari Wagh's horror comedy opens on good note, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munjya stars Sharvari Wagh in lead role

Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles, has surprised everyone as the film has taken a good headstart at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the horror comedy flick has minted Rs 3.75 crore nett in India. Munjya has reportedly sold around 23,000 tickets for its opening day in top national chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis. If the film manages to convert good word-of-mouth into box office numbers, Munjya is expected to churn out big in its opening weekend. Not only this, but if the film somehow clears its Monday test easily, it will surely become one of the most successful films of 2024.

On the occupancy front, Munjya witnessed an overall 21.49 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Munjya offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well. Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars.''

About the film

Talking about Munjya, its story focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

Also Read: Mika Singh condemns attack on Kangana by lady CISF officer, says her act 'will now affect other Punjabi'

Also Read: John Abraham's Vedaa locks release date, to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule