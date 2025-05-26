Mukul Dev's last video goes viral, was shot a few days before his death | Watch The news of actor Mukul Dev's death shocked everyone. Now a video of him is now going viral. In which Mukul looked unrecognisable.

Famous TV and film actor Mukul Dev passed away last Friday. He breathed his last at the age of 54. It is being said that he was admitted to the hospital last week and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. Mukul's sudden departure has caused a wave of mourning among his fans and the industry. Meanwhile, a video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which it is difficult to recognise Mukul.

Fans are shocked to see the video that has surfaced

In the video, he is seen running in a park, but after a few steps, he gets tired and sits down. His hair is long and he is wearing a black kurta. In this video, his weight also seems to have increased a lot, seeing which the fans are surprised. Users made emotional comments on this video. A user wrote, 'Is this really Mukul Dev? What happened to him?' Another comment read, 'It seems as if he was very stressed... May God give peace to his soul.' Another user wrote, 'Was he suffering from any disease?' At the same time, some people believe that he was in depression, due to which his weight increased a lot and his condition kept deteriorating.

The parents' death was bothering Mukul

Mukul's close friend Vindu Dara Singh told 'Dainik Bhaskar' that Mukul was not mentally well for some time. He had gone into depression, was not taking care of himself and his weight had reached about 125 kg. He also said that he had started consuming alcohol and gutka. The entire team was present during the look test of 'Son of Sardar 2', but Mukul could not come due to hospitalisation. Vindu Dara Singh also added that Mukul had become a victim of a lot of loneliness after the death of his parents.

He was left alone after the divorce

Vindu Dara Singh further said that he was divorced from his wife Shilpa Dev and his daughter Siya Dev lives abroad. His brother Rahul Dev lives with actress Mugdha Godse, but Mukul was living alone. He had also started drinking alcohol and eating gutkha, due to which his health deteriorated further. Mukul Dev's death once again proved that behind the external glamour, many times artists are struggling with deep loneliness and mental stress.

