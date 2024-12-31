Mufasa: The Lion King earns Rs 100 crore in India, Baby John fails, Pushpa 2 sees a dip | Box Office Report

Follow us on Image Source : X See Tuesday's Box Office report here

Disney's film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has become the latest example of how important Hindi Hindi-speaking audience is becoming for Hollywood cinema. The film has done a business of more than Rs 100 crore in India, and a large part of it is from the Hindi version. It is believed that this love for the film in Hindi is due to the dubbing of its main character Mufasa by Shah Rukh Khan. With the pace at which 'Mufasa' is earning at the domestic box office, there are chances of it becoming the biggest-earning Hollywood film of the year.

Mufasa roars loud in India

The film 'Mufasa The Lion King' has earned a total of Rs 101.85 crores in India till the 10th day of its release. The film has so far earned Rs 35.35 crore in English, Rs 35.20 crore in Hindi, Rs 14.05 crore in Telugu and Rs 17.25 crore in Tamil. South Indian actor Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the Telugu version and Arjun Das has dealt with the Tamil dubbing.

The business of the Hindi version of the film 'Mufasa' is likely to surpass its English version by the third weekend. The audience finds the Hindi version of the film to be very well dubbed by Shah Rukh and his two sons AbRam and Aryan. Since the story of the film is about a lion cub who is separated from his parents in childhood and later becomes the king of the jungle, people are finding similarities with Shah Rukh's real-life story.

Baby John

Varun Dhawan's Pan India film Baby John is having a hard time at the box office. On day 7 of its release, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore at the box office. With this, its overall collection has just touched the mark of Rs 30.68 crore. Babu John also features Jackky Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

Pushpa 2: The Fire

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Fire also saw a dip on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 0.79 crore on the 27th day of its release. Its overall collection is Rs 1164.44 crore in India. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathy Babu.

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalise divorce deal after eight-year legal battle