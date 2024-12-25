MT Vasudevan Nair dies: Padma Bhushan to Sahitya Akademi to Jnanpith, full list of awards and honours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at MT Vasudevan Nair's award list here

Kerala's famous writer MT Vasudevan Nair died on Wednesday. He was 91 years old and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after suffering a heart attack recently. Hospital sources said that his condition was critical and he breathed his last on Wednesday. Nair has made a significant contribution to Indian literature. He was awarded for literary works, including India's most prestigious Jnanpith Award. His works not only enriched Malayalam literature but also gave a new direction to Indian literature. He was famous for his stories and novels, which were related to common life, culture and human sensibilities. His writings show deep understanding, sensitivity and views on social issues. He contributed not only to literature but also to films and wrote screenplays for many popular films.

Let's have a look at his awards list

1958: Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Novel 'Naalukettu'

1982: Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Drama 'Gopura Nadayil'

1994: Muttathu Varkey Award, an annual literary honour for exceptional contributions to Malayalam literature.

1995: Jnanpith Award, the oldest and the highest Indian literary award presented annually for outstanding contribution towards literature.

2005: Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

MT Vasudevan Nair also won 7 National Film Awards for

1973: Best Film- Nirmalyam

1989: Best Screenplay- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

1991: Best Screenplay- Kadavu

1991: Best Feature Film in Malayalam- Kadavu

1992: Best Screenplay- Sadayam

1994: Best Screenplay- Parinayam

2000: Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Oru Cheru Punchiri

For the unversed, the late Padma Bhushan recipient wrote screenplays for many popular films, including 'Nirmalyam', 'Peruntachan', 'Randamoozham' and 'Amritham Gamaya'.

Also Read: MT Vasudevan Nair, Malayalam literature and cinema legend, dies at 91 due to cardiac arrest