Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
  MT Vasudevan Nair dies: Padma Bhushan to Sahitya Akademi to Jnanpith, full list of awards and honours

MT Vasudevan Nair received several awards including prestigious honours like Jnanpith Award in 1996 and Padma Bhushan in 2005.

Written By: Sakshi Verma New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 23:27 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 23:33 IST
MT Vasudevan Nair
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at MT Vasudevan Nair's award list here

Kerala's famous writer MT Vasudevan Nair died on Wednesday. He was 91 years old and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after suffering a heart attack recently. Hospital sources said that his condition was critical and he breathed his last on Wednesday. Nair has made a significant contribution to Indian literature. He was awarded for literary works, including India's most prestigious Jnanpith Award. His works not only enriched Malayalam literature but also gave a new direction to Indian literature. He was famous for his stories and novels, which were related to common life, culture and human sensibilities. His writings show deep understanding, sensitivity and views on social issues. He contributed not only to literature but also to films and wrote screenplays for many popular films.

Let's have a look at his awards list

  • 1958: Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Novel 'Naalukettu' 
  • 1982: Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Drama 'Gopura Nadayil'
  • 1994: Muttathu Varkey Award, an annual literary honour for exceptional contributions to Malayalam literature. 
  • 1995: Jnanpith Award, the oldest and the highest Indian literary award presented annually for outstanding contribution towards literature. 
  • 2005: Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India. 

MT Vasudevan Nair also won 7 National Film Awards for

  • 1973: Best Film- Nirmalyam
  • 1989: Best Screenplay- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha
  • 1991: Best Screenplay- Kadavu
  • 1991: Best Feature Film in Malayalam- Kadavu
  • 1992: Best Screenplay- Sadayam
  • 1994: Best Screenplay- Parinayam
  • 2000: Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Oru Cheru Punchiri

For the unversed, the late Padma Bhushan recipient wrote screenplays for many popular films, including 'Nirmalyam', 'Peruntachan', 'Randamoozham' and 'Amritham Gamaya'. 

Also Read: MT Vasudevan Nair, Malayalam literature and cinema legend, dies at 91 due to cardiac arrest

