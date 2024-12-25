MT Vasudevan Nair dies: From Nirmalyam to Oru Cheru Punchiri, check filmography of doyen of Malayalam cinema

Follow us on Image Source : X/@2SHAMBHUNATH MT Vasudevan Nair was popularly known as MT

MT Vasudevan Nair dies: Malayalam author and screenplay writer MT Vasudevan Nair passed at the age of 91 due to heart failure on Wednesday. As per the information, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode. He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week. Popularly known as MT, the celebrated writer and filmmaker carved an unparalleled legacy in Malayalam literature and cinema. Over a prolific career spanning seven decades, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, and six films, and wrote around 54 screenplays. In addition, he published several essays and memoirs that enriched literary discourse.

Vasudevan Nair’s films were known for their deep psychological insights, vivid character portrayals, and seamless blending of literature with cinematic language. His storytelling resonated across generations, making him one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema. He received the JC Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema in 2013, and in 2022, he was honoured with the inaugural Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honour from the Kerala government.

A look at MT Vasudevan Nair's filmography

MT Vasudevan Nair made a notable contribution to Malayalam cinema. He wrote screenplays for many popular films, including 'Nirmalyam', 'Peruntachan', 'Randamoozham' and 'Amritham Gamaya'. He directed seven films and wrote the screenplay of more than 54 films including Nirmalyam, Neelathamara, Manorathangal, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Oru Cheru Punchiri, Sukrutham, Athirthikal, Thrishna, Manninte Maril and many others.

Films directed by MT Vasudevan Nair

Film Year Nirmalyam 1973 Mohini Attam 1977 Bandhanam 1978 Devalokam 1979 Varikuzhi 1982 Manju 1983 Kadavu 1991 Oru Cheru Punchiri 2000

More about MT Vasudevan Nair

MT Vasudevan Nair was born in July 1933 in Koodalur near Palakkad. He received his schooling from Malamalkav LP School and Kumaranallur High School and then obtained a BSc degree in Chemistry from Victoria College. After graduation, he became a teacher, but his literary journey began when his stories started getting published in Jayakeralam magazine. His first story collection 'Bloody Sands' was also published during this period.

